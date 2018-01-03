Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited debut for Cleveland on Tuesday night, helping lead the Cavs past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 127-110.

Thomas finished with 17 points and played 19 minutes in his first game in seven months, hitting six of his twelve shot attempts.

Damn that felt good!!! God is so good. Truly blessed to be able to be on the court again competing for something. Great team win and thank you for all the love and support during these tough 7 months that I’ve been out. I’m finally back and it feels so good #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2018

Cleveland, thank you!!!! Tonight was a very special night for me and y’all made it what it was with the love y’all showed me when I checked in the game. I will always remember tonight. Now let’s keep building, this is only the beginning! #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2018

The All-Star guard sparked Cleveland as it snapped a three-game losing streak.

Per the AP:

“It’s been a long journey for me,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. For that day to come the first couple days of 2018, it’s going to be a special year.” Before leaving the floor, Thomas got a hug from LeBron James and one from Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who pulled him close and offered two perfect words. “Welcome back,” Lue said. And with 4:33 left in the first quarter, Thomas checked in to a loud ovation as fans cheered for a player they believe can help the Cavs win another title. “It was a special moment,” he said. “I haven’t played in a game and you would think I was here for a few years and playing and battling in the Finals with this team. But it was special for my family to be here, my wife and kids to see that, that’s genuine love right there.”

