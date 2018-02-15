Isaiah Thomas: ‘It Was Obvious’ Rajon Rondo Had An Agenda

by February 15, 2018

isiah thomas rajon rondo agenda

Isaiah Thomas thinks it was “obvious” that Rajon Rondo tried to provoke him during the Lakers’ 117-139 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Following their double-ejection in the first quarter, Thomas said that Rondo clearly “had his agenda” (starting at 3:06):

“It was obvious what was going on. He was being too aggressive for whatever reason, and he also hit me in the face three times.” […]

“He already had his agenda written down right when I checked in to the game. It was obvious.

“He picked me up full court, trying to be physical. It was obvious.”

