Isaiah Thomas: ‘It Was Obvious’ Rajon Rondo Had An Agenda

Isaiah Thomas thinks it was “obvious” that Rajon Rondo tried to provoke him during the Lakers’ 117-139 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Following their double-ejection in the first quarter, Thomas said that Rondo clearly “had his agenda” (starting at 3:06):

“It was obvious what was going on. He was being too aggressive for whatever reason, and he also hit me in the face three times.” […] “He already had his agenda written down right when I checked in to the game. It was obvious. “He picked me up full court, trying to be physical. It was obvious.”

