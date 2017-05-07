After the Celtics lost Game 4 to the Wizards on Sunday, Isaiah Thomas blasted the officials, bringing attention to the fact that he did not shoot a single free throw.
Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: “I might have hit the ground 5 or 6 straight times… It’s gotta be called differently… I don’t even shoot one FT” pic.twitter.com/z2lMBcbF9o
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 8, 2017
Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas doubles back on the officiating: “I wasn’t getting anything here [in DC]… The calls should be a little more even.” pic.twitter.com/ENIrDmy0Cu
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 8, 2017
Game 5 is Wednesday at TD Garden.
Video via NBA Center.
