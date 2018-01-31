Isaiah Thomas says he’s hooping at about “75, 80 percent” of his capacity.

Thomas, speaking to reporters Tuesday night following Cleveland’s 125-114 road loss to the Detroit Pistons, remains confident that it’s only a matter of time until he regains his old form.

Per Cleveland.com:

Thomas, playing in his 11th game this season, scored 19 points but shot 3-of-10 in 33 minutes and committed five turnovers. He said on Jan. 5, after having played in just one game so far, that he was playing at about “80 percent.” “I don’t have anything I used to have right now and I know I will at one point, but it’s just a process that I gotta really be patient with myself,” Thomas said Tuesday. “Set small goals to reach, because, I mean, coming back I just want it all right now. It’s just not realistic for anybody that’s been out as long as I have. To have a leg injury like I have, so. I just try to keep pushing and stay positive.”

IT says some in the Cavs’ organization wanted him to sit out until April to rehab from multiple right hip injuries.