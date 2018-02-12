Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Got My Powers Back’ With Lakers

After dropping 22 points in his Laker debut on Saturday, Isaiah Thomas said that he got his “powers are back” wearing the Purple & Gold.

In 15 games with the Cavaliers, Thomas shot a career-low 36.1 percent with a 29.0 usage rate (starting at 3:57):

Did you feel a little boost when you immediately hit a three? IT: “I mean, a little bit. I just wanted to come in with energy. I just wanted to bring something to the table. I felt like I got my powers back playing on this team now. I just wanted to bring that energy, bring that intensity, and make plays.”

