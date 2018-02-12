Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Got My Powers Back’ With Lakers

by Ryne Nelson February 12, 2018

isaiah thomas lakers powers back

After dropping 22 points in his Laker debut on Saturday, Isaiah Thomas said that he got his “powers are back” wearing the Purple & Gold.

In 15 games with the Cavaliers, Thomas shot a career-low 36.1 percent with a 29.0 usage rate (starting at 3:57):

Did you feel a little boost when you immediately hit a three?

IT: “I mean, a little bit. I just wanted to come in with energy. I just wanted to bring something to the table. I felt like I got my powers back playing on this team now. I just wanted to bring that energy, bring that intensity, and make plays.”

