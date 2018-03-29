Isaiah Thomas Reportedly in Line for a One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams reportedly interested in exploring a one-year deal with Isaiah Thomas this summer, especially if they come up empty in their recruitment efforts of LeBron James and Paul George.
ESPN story on Isaiah Thomas' surgical "clean up" and the possibility of a future with the Lakers. https://t.co/mcF7Zefa7f
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2018
Thomas, 29, is set to undergo right hip surgery today in New York.
Isaiah Thomas is likely looking at a one-year deal this summer, and it could be good money from a team needing to meet the salary floor. At 29, next season will be huge.
— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) March 28, 2018
The Lakers appreciate the leadership IT has provided their young roster.
Per ESPN:
Despite a looming surgical procedure on his right hip, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to hold an interest in exploring a free-agent deal with guard Isaiah Thomas this summer, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
Lakers coach Luke Walton and the front office have been encouraged by Thomas’ fit with the team, and Walton feels he’s had a positive impact on the younger players, team sources told ESPN. However, the examination of his health and recovery will be paramount for any team deciding whether to make a contractual commitment to him.
“The team’s agenda always came first, and he never complained about it once,” Walton said Wednesday. “… Him and Julius [Randle] had a nice connection going. I loved the banter between him and [Kyle Kuzma] out there on the floor. He was great. You go down the line, he affected all the guys that played minutes for us, the young guys.”