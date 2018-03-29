Isaiah Thomas Reportedly in Line for a One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams reportedly interested in exploring a one-year deal with Isaiah Thomas this summer, especially if they come up empty in their recruitment efforts of LeBron James and Paul George.

ESPN story on Isaiah Thomas' surgical "clean up" and the possibility of a future with the Lakers. https://t.co/mcF7Zefa7f — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2018

Thomas, 29, is set to undergo right hip surgery today in New York.

Isaiah Thomas is likely looking at a one-year deal this summer, and it could be good money from a team needing to meet the salary floor. At 29, next season will be huge. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) March 28, 2018

The Lakers appreciate the leadership IT has provided their young roster.

Per ESPN: