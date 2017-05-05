According to a report out of Boston, Isaiah Thomas is playing through a fractured jaw.

The All-Star point guard had a tooth knocked out in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis against the Washington Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas's field goal percentage since losing a tooth: 100 PERCENT pic.twitter.com/Z8wGgPaJj8 — The Ringer (@ringer) April 30, 2017

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens says he’s not aware of Thomas’ jaw possibly being broken:

“He fractured his jaw. That’s what happened,” [WEEI’s Glenn] Ordway said Friday on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “The elbow hit his jaw and then what ended up happening is that tooth had no support system off the bone and the complete tooth came out. It was fractured deep inside and it popped out and he had two others that apparently were displaced. “This is not a cosmetic thing. This is not, ‘Oh, big deal. He looks like a hockey player. He’s lost three teeth and can go out there and look funny.’ No, he not only has pain, but he has a situation in which three teeth have been totally displaced. He has to concentrate on what he’s doing. Apparently they took him in and it was a fairly serious situation where they had to put him under and everything else.” On a conference call with reporters, coach Brad Stevens said he hasn’t heard anything about Thomas breaking his jaw and “would have heard” if he did.

