The Cleveland Cavaliers formally introduced their newest point guard Thursday afternoon, but were tight-lipped about when Isaiah Thomas will suit up next season.

UPDATES: Cavs' Thomas to miss start of season, maybe much longer https://t.co/SdJlPOHnkn — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 7, 2017

The best guess that Cavs general manager Koby Altman could offer, was that I.T. would play “at some point this year.”

The 28-year-old NBA All-Star has been sidelined since a hip injury knocked him out of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland.

Per the AP:

“We’re not going to rush it at all,” said Altman, who quickly grew tired of questions about Thomas’ health. “The goal is to bring him back at some point this year and be healthy and compete and get back to IT status. That’s our goal and our responsibility to him. We’re not going to comment on the injury and we’re not going to comment on a timetable.” The only glimpse about Thomas’ timetable came when Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, “Isaiah’s not going to be starting the season.” While evasive on details, Altman, whose promotion to full-time GM was among the notable moves in a chaotic summer for the Cavs, did reveal that the rehab plan for Thomas does not include surgery. Thomas said he’s been receiving treatment and working out with weights. However, he’s not yet running and did not say when that could begin. “We have a plan and we’re just going to attack that plan and get me back to 100 percent as soon as possible,” he said.

Related

Report: Isaiah Thomas May Be Out Until All-Star Break