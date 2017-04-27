After Boston got the win over the Bulls Wednesday night, a reporter asked Avery Bradley to comment on Isaiah Thomas‘ defense. The point guard isn’t exactly known for his work on that end of the floor.
Bradley tried to praise IT, calling him underrated, but he was interrupted:
Don’t hype Isaiah 😂 pic.twitter.com/iPbNAD2Loy
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 27, 2017
Don’t hype Isaiah!
Related
WATCH: Fred Hoiberg Criticizes Officials for Not Calling Travels on Isaiah Thomas
Commentscomments powered by Disqus