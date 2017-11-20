Isaiah Thomas took part in full court drills for the first time since being traded to from Boston to Cleveland, and he appreciates that the Cavs haven’t rushed him back from a hip injury.

Thomas, with an eye toward a “long career” and an “important summer” ahead of him, says a trust has built between him and the organization.

IT also said he's protecting himself from coming back early, with eye toward free agency https://t.co/9uQf6NRE1D — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 19, 2017

The 28-year-old NBA All-Star vows to keep protecting himself.

Per Cleveland.com: