Isaiah Thomas says tonight’s Game 5 battle between the Celtics and Wizards is the biggest game of his career.

Thomas says Boston is facing a “must-win” situation with the East semis series deadlocked at 2-2.

Isaiah Thomas calls #Celtics' Game 5 a must win: “I’m treating it as the biggest game I’ve ever played in." https://t.co/wkBvg1zsd0 pic.twitter.com/ZyIrVFZbTP — Mark J. Murphy (@murphmj) May 9, 2017

The All-Star point guard struggled in a 121-102 Game 4 loss in Washington, and complained about a lack of foul calls.

