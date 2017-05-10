Isaiah Thomas says tonight’s Game 5 battle between the Celtics and Wizards is the biggest game of his career.
Thomas says Boston is facing a “must-win” situation with the East semis series deadlocked at 2-2.
Isaiah Thomas calls #Celtics' Game 5 a must win: “I’m treating it as the biggest game I’ve ever played in." https://t.co/wkBvg1zsd0 pic.twitter.com/ZyIrVFZbTP
— Mark J. Murphy (@murphmj) May 9, 2017
The All-Star point guard struggled in a 121-102 Game 4 loss in Washington, and complained about a lack of foul calls.
Per the Boston Herald:
The biggest “must-win game” of Thomas’ basketball life, according to the Celtics point guard, will be tomorrow night’s Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Wizards.
Thomas gave a telling response when asked if he had ever played in a more meaningful game.
“Probably not,” Thomas said when asked if he’d ever played in a more meaningful game. “Game 5’s are huge in a playoff series and we have got to protect home court, and I’m treating it as a must win.
“I’m treating it as the biggest game I’ve ever played in. Hopefully everybody else is treating it like that.”
