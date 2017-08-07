Isiah Thomas is “very confident” that he’ll be inking a max deal next summer.

Thomas, 28, says there’s no doubt in his mind that he deserves the money.

The All-Star point guard wants to stay in Boston, but acknowledges that it’s a business and that the Celtics will do “what’s best for them.”

Per the Boston Herald:

“Very confident,” he said Saturday during his annual basketball clinic at BU, where he hosted more than 400 campers. “I deserve it. I put the work in, and you can put me down against any guard in the NBA. … My numbers are up there with the best players in the world, and my team is winning. So, I mean, you have to reward that.

“At the end of the day I’m not too worried about it. I only talk about it when people bring it up, so everybody’s always like, ‘He’s always talking.’ I’m not talking about it unless somebody brings it up. I’m just going to keep working though. My time is gonna come. I have a lot of faith in God, and I just have to keep working to get better.”

Whether or not [president of basketball operations Danny] Ainge offers Thomas what he’s looking for remains to be seen, but the message has clearly been translated to the Celtics boss.

“He knows,” Thomas said. “Everybody knows. That’s just what it is. But we have a great relationship. Me and Danny and the Celtics organization, and I always said I would love to be here, but as everybody knows, it’s a business, and at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you just like the business is going to do what’s best for them, and that’s all I can say on that.”