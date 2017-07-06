“If I were 6-3 or 6-5, I’d be the best player in the world,” says Isaiah Thomas, one of the athletes featured in ESPN‘s latest “body issue.”

#BehindTheScenes of our shoot for ESPN's 2017 Body Issue with Celtics' Isaiah Thomas and photographer Walter Iooss https://t.co/dk9c0dKmF6 — MDoucette Production (@mdoucetteprod) June 26, 2017

The 5-9 NBA All-Star point guard believes people have always doubted him due to his height.

Thomas now simply laughs at his critics, and turns them into believers: