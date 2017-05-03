Tuesday night, Isaiah Thomas had the most memorable performance of his career, dropping 53 points in a Game 2 victory over the Wizards.

Apparently, the Celtics star has been getting help from recently retired Kobe Bryant, who nicknamed Isaiah “Mighty IT”:

Nope. He plays with #MambaMentality but he is now and forever will be known as the #MightyIT https://t.co/tWH8FEH9Lz — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 3, 2017

Specifically, Bryant has assisted Thomas with his film prep before and after games:

.@Isaiah_Thomas said Kobe Bryant has been helping him film prep before and after games since Game 2 of #Bulls game. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 3, 2017

Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working.

