Tuesday night, Isaiah Thomas had the most memorable performance of his career, dropping 53 points in a Game 2 victory over the Wizards.
Apparently, the Celtics star has been getting help from recently retired Kobe Bryant, who nicknamed Isaiah “Mighty IT”:
Nope. He plays with #MambaMentality but he is now and forever will be known as the #MightyIT https://t.co/tWH8FEH9Lz
Specifically, Bryant has assisted Thomas with his film prep before and after games:
.@Isaiah_Thomas said Kobe Bryant has been helping him film prep before and after games since Game 2 of #Bulls game.
.@Celtics @Isaiah_Thomas has been getting prep/film help since Game 2 loss to #Bulls from … Kobe Bryant? #Celticstalk pic.twitter.com/dAlDxDy5aj
Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working.
