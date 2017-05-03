Tuesday night, Isaiah Thomas had the most memorable performance of his career, dropping 53 points in a Game 2 victory over the Wizards.

Apparently, the Celtics star has been getting help from recently retired Kobe Bryant, who nicknamed Isaiah “Mighty IT”:

Specifically, Bryant has assisted Thomas with his film prep before and after games:

Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working.

