Chyna Thomas, the sister of Isaiah Thomas, was killed at the scene of a car accident early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State patrol.

According to ESPN, Isaiah was informed of his sister’s death Saturday after practice.

Chyna Thomas, 22, reportedly veered off Interstate 5 around 5 a.m. PST this morning, vaulted over a jersey barrier and crashed head-on into a metal sign post.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

chyna thomas crash

More from the Tacoma News Tribune:

“All of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder,” State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nick King said.

 

The car traveled about 50 feet partially off the roadway until it hit a Jersey barrier.

 

“That vaulted the vehicle head-on into the sign post,” King said.

 

The car came to rest on top of the barrier and against a large metal pole holding a carpool sign on the shoulder of the freeway.

On Saturday evening, the Celtics and NBA players alike tweeted their condolences to Isaiah and his family: