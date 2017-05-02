Prior to Game 2 Tuesday night, Isaiah Thomas held a mock press conference with his son.

When asked how to defend/stop John Wall, who had 20 points and 16 assists in Game 1, the kid had a pretty awesome answer: “I just work hard [at] guarding at my house every day…Get fast shoes. I will catch him. I will block his dunk.”

Peep the full video above.

