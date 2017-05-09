During the Wizards’ 116-89 Game 4 victory, a heckler got under Isaiah Thomas’ skin.

“I will f–k you up and you know that,” warned the All-Star point guard from the Celtics’ bench.

The East semis between Boston and Washington are deadlocked at two games apiece, with Game 5 set for Beantown tomorrow night.

Per the Boston Globe:

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas dominated the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Wizards, averaging 43 points, 6.5 assists, and 2 turnovers. But the last two games in Washington were a struggle for the two-time All-Star. He averaged 16 points, 4.5 assists, and 4 turnovers, and the Celtics lost both times. “I think [the Wizards are] doing a good job of not only being there with the guy defending the pick-and-roll, but also the next guy in help,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I think they’re really loading up, and so there’s sometimes a look of two guys, sometimes a look of three guys that are all in that vicinity.” In Game 4, Thomas contested 12 Washington shots, the same number as Celtics guards Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier combined. After being mostly silenced in Games 3 and 4, Thomas now has a minus-0.6 net rating in these playoffs.

