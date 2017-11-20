Isaiah Thomas says an Eastern Conference Finals clash between Cleveland and his former Boston Celtics squad would be “lovely.”

Thomas, who continues to work his way back from a hip injury, thinks a Cavs-Celtics postseason clash would be the perfect storyline.

Asked Isaiah how he would feel about rolling over the Celtics en route to the Finals. "Oh, that would be lovely…" Q&A here…https://t.co/f0i1T5eh6R — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 17, 2017

IT expects to bounce back strongly and regain his status as one of the top point guards in the NBA.

Per USA Today: