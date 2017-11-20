Isaiah Thomas says an Eastern Conference Finals clash between Cleveland and his former Boston Celtics squad would be “lovely.”
Thomas, who continues to work his way back from a hip injury, thinks a Cavs-Celtics postseason clash would be the perfect storyline.
Asked Isaiah how he would feel about rolling over the Celtics en route to the Finals.
"Oh, that would be lovely…"
IT expects to bounce back strongly and regain his status as one of the top point guards in the NBA.
Per USA Today:
“It’s just set up so perfect,” he said of this next chapter. “All the other stuff that people talk about, the free agency (this summer); am I going to be able to come back and be the same player? Like, I’m not worried about that.
“Every time something happens in my career, I always bounce back and it’s bigger than anything anybody ever thought. And this is just going to be the same thing.”
Q: Does it make it more fun if you guys clash with the Celtics in the conference finals and you’re taking care of them on the way to Finals?
Thomas: “Oh, that would be lovely. That would be the story that God made, and it probably will work that way. It always does. It always works – I’m not going to say in my favor, but it seems to always work out no matter what the circumstance is. That would be a special moment. If they make it there, and we make it there, and then we clash, and then you never know what’s going to happen. But I’ll be ready for whatever happens.”
