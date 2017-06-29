Following the dismissal of Phil Jackson on Wednesday, Knicks owner James Dolan is said to be considering Raptors president Masai Ujiri for New York’s top front office job.

But look out for former Knicks executive Isiah Thomas, who reportedly is a “dark horse candidate” to run the team, according to the Daily News.

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

Thomas perviously served as Knicks president for a disastrous five years before he was fired in 2008.

