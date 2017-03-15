LeBron James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season Tuesday night, and J.R. Smith knows why his teammate has been racking up so many of them lately.

Most J.R. quote ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/I9rqcLh96U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2017

James finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 26 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-96 win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Per the AP: