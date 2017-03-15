LeBron James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season Tuesday night, and J.R. Smith knows why his teammate has been racking up so many of them lately.
James finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
Kyrie Irving added 26 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-96 win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
Per the AP:
James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter and played only 28 minutes.
Cleveland’s hot shooting buried Detroit early. The Cavaliers made their first 10 3-pointers and started by hitting 22 of 25 shots for a 60-33 lead early in the second quarter.
“They were great and we were terrible,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy. “That’s how you get a lopsided game.”
