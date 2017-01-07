J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, shared heartbreaking news on Uninterrupted. Smith’s daughter, Dakota, was born five months premature and weighs just one pound. Smith had been out of action after suffering a fractured right thumb, but obviously this development puts matters in a new perspective.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

Smith and his family received support and prayers from colleagues on social media.