Jabari Parker went down Wednesday night with a scary-looking left knee injury.
Bucks’ Jabari Parker helped off the floor after going down with non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/HEoDcpN3p7
— AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) February 9, 2017
It’s the same knee that required surgery during his rookie season when he suffered a torn ACL.
An MRI is scheduled today to determine the severity of the injury.
Per the Journal Sentinel:
Asked about Parker’s injury, (Bucks general manager John) Hammond said, “To this point, our doctors are calling it a knee sprain. We’re going to have an MRI (Thursday).”
Bucks center John Henson said, “I’m very concerned, man. Jabari, just to see him go down with an injury, it sucks. We hope it’s just a sprain. That’s what we’re all praying for. When it rains, it pours, man. We’ve got to fight our way out of this.”
Henson and other Bucks players ran out on the court after Parker was injured, and Henson and Michael Beasley helped him get off the floor. […] “He was yelling the whole time, ‘I just hyperextended it. It’s cool. I’m good.’ Hopefully, that’s what the case is,” Henson said.
