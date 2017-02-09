Jabari Parker went down Wednesday night with a scary-looking left knee injury.

Bucks’ Jabari Parker helped off the floor after going down with non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/HEoDcpN3p7 — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) February 9, 2017

It’s the same knee that required surgery during his rookie season when he suffered a torn ACL.

An MRI is scheduled today to determine the severity of the injury.

Per the Journal Sentinel: