Jabari Parker thinks rehab following surgery to repair a torn ACL will be “fun”, and says he’ll return to action as an even better player.

Parker, 21, suffered his second season-ending knee injury last month.

Bucks' Jabari Parker will go through grind of ACL recovery again and believes he can be even better. https://t.co/eclLoiHkjO — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) March 9, 2017

Jabari recovered strongly from a devastating injury in his rookie season, playing in 76 games in 2015-’16 and in 51 games this season.

Per the Journal Sentinel: