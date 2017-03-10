Jabari Parker thinks rehab following surgery to repair a torn ACL will be “fun”, and says he’ll return to action as an even better player.
Parker, 21, suffered his second season-ending knee injury last month.
Bucks' Jabari Parker will go through grind of ACL recovery again and believes he can be even better. https://t.co/eclLoiHkjO
— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) March 9, 2017
Jabari recovered strongly from a devastating injury in his rookie season, playing in 76 games in 2015-’16 and in 51 games this season.
Per the Journal Sentinel:
“Attitude is longitude,” Parker said. “That’s for everybody in life. If you think a certain way, you’re going to be down. But if you are seeing it that the glass is halfway full, things are going to work out.”
“It’s going to be fun, to tell you the truth,” Parker said of his recovery program. “I love challenges. I love being in the position I am. I didn’t really feel like talking, but I feel like God has given me this for a reason because he knows I can handle it. So I take that burden, because I know a lot of people can’t go through this.”
“I don’t want to be the same player,” Parker said. “I wouldn’t be myself if I don’t challenge myself to do better things, bigger things. I know I can be better.”
