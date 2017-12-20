Bucks forward Jabari Parker is aiming to make his return to action next month, a year after undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Parker practiced for the second time with Milwaukee’s G League squad Tuesday.

The 22-year-old averaged 20.1 points in 51 games last season before getting hurt.

“Basketball is my sanctuary,” Parker said following a scrimmage at the Bucks’ practice facility. “I love that I’m getting the chance to play on the court again. That’s one blessing that I won’t take for granted.” Parker expects to practice with the Herd again, possibly at the team’s facility in Oshkosh, about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He is hoping to be ready for game action with the Bucks sometime in February. “I’m at the end of the tunnel,” Parker said. “I’m seeing the light and it’s really nice.”

