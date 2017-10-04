Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue is already preparing his team to defend against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, reports newcomer Jae Crowder.

Did Jae Crowder take a swipe at Boston Celtics' culture by praising Cavaliers? @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/cnTgIiTXyI — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 3, 2017

Crowder says the Cavs’ aim is to keep the Dubs off balance should the two teams once again meet in the Finals.

By moving Tristan Thompson to the bench, Lue is hoping LeBron James can make up for some of the big fella’s rim protection.

Per Cleveland.com: