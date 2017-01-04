Boston Celtics fans, with an eye towards next summer’s free agency, gave Gordon Hayward a nice hand during pregame intros Tuesday night, and this did not sit well with Jae Crowder (who plays the same position.)

Crowder called out C’s fans for cheering on the opposition.



HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017





Jae Crowder wasn't happy about fans cheering for Gordon Hayward: pic.twitter.com/lGYOII7Sao — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 4, 2017

Hayward led the Utah Jazz with 23 points, but Crowder had the final laugh and the win.

Per the Boston Globe:

