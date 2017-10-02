The Cavaliers will reportedly begin the season with Jae Crowder in the starting lineup, moving Tristan Thompson to the bench.

According to Jason Lloyd of the Athletic, Thompson has been “accepting” of the team’s plans.

Tristan Thompson is expected to come off the bench this year, and Jae Crowder will start at power forward, one source with knowledge of the team’s plans told The Athletic. Kevin Love will slide to center in the new-look lineup. […] Thompson, himself a Swiss army knife defender, has been made aware of the plans and is accepting of returning to a reserve role.

RELATED:

Derrick Rose No Longer in a ‘Dark Place’