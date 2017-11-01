Sixers center Jahlil Okafor may push for a buyout after Philadelphia opted not to pick up his fourth-year option this week, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

Currently racking up DNP-CDs in Philly, Okafor presumably wants to a chance to play before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2018.

