Jahlil Okafor‘s first two years in the NBA have been frustrating, but despite the incessant trade chatter last season, Okafor says he “couldn’t be happier” in Philadelphia.

#Sixers Jahlil Okafor on allowing himself to think about playing in another #NBA city pic.twitter.com/OOj8aNLYeW — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) August 8, 2017

The 21-year-old lost ten pounds this summer, and envisions himself as being part of the Sixers’ promising future.

The big fella averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 22.7 minutes in 50 games last season, but knee soreness kept him out of the final 11 ballgames.

Per The Intelligencer: