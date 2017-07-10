Jamal Crawford is reportedly Minnesota-bound after reaching a contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.

Thank you @ATLHawks for allowing me to be a free agent. Much respect.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 7, 2017

Crawford, 37, is said to have agreed to a two-year, $8.9 million pact with the Timberwolves.

The second year is a player option.

Per Yahoo:

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year was released by the Atlanta Hawks in a buyout agreement on Friday, and started talks with Minnesota, Washington, Golden State, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers. For Crawford, the opportunity of assuming a sixth-man role for coach Tom Thibodeau held major appeal. Minnesota has reshaped its roster this offseason, acquiring Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague, and getting an agreement from Crawford, a respected veteran able to go to the team of his choice, is a plus for the Timberwolves. Crawford’s buyout agreement with the Hawks allowed him to recoup a significant amount of his salary and put him in position to play for a potential contender in the Western Conference. Crawford was also in serious talks on a possible one-year deal at a strong salary with the Lakers, sources said. The Hawks acquired Crawford in a three-team deal that sent Danilo Gallinari to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker