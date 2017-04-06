The Knicks’ trainwreck of a season continues to gain steam and now team owner James Dolan is lashing out at fans.

According to a report from Deadspin, Knicks fan Mike Hamersky was waiting for his friend outside of Madison Square Garden when he saw Dolan entering the building. Hamersky reportedly yelled, “Sell the team!” at Dolan and instead of brushing it off, the controversial team owner struck back.

More from Deadspin:

“I did call him an asshole,” Dolan tells me, “because he is an asshole.” According to Hamersky, Silva, and Dolan, the team owner, rather than getting in the car, turned around and walked toward them, asking who yelled. Hamersky admitted/boasted it was him, and Dolan got in his face and started yelling. Dolan asked Mike Hamersky what he did for a living, and Hamersky told him he’s a lawyer. “I think he was surprised to hear that,” Hamersky says. Hamersky says Dolan then yelled, “What if I showed up at your office and called you an asshole? Because you are an asshole!” Dolan remembers yelling a bit more at the heckler: “What if I told you, ‘You suck at your job?’ Or, ‘How do you like losing that case?”

Dolan was not apologetic about the encounter, instead doubling down and saying that it shouldn’t be a surprise that he responded to a heckling fan:

“I get it. They call me names every day in the paper. Fine. I get it,” Dolan says. “But you’re walking up to the place where I work? It’s like they’re laying in wait for you. It’s like stalking me outside my home. Some people tend to think of team owners like politicians. But we’re not! I didn’t run for any office. These people who yell at you act surprised when you yell back. It’s like when I got that incredibly derogatory email, and so I wrote back an incredibly derogatory email, and these people are surprised?”

