James Harden clapped back at Kevin McHale by calling him a “clown,” this after his former head coach questioned the All-Star guard’s leadership abilities.
James Harden on Kevin McHale saying he's not a leader: "He's a clown, honestly." pic.twitter.com/mO2ewjgaKB
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 7, 2017
Harden said he was “upset” by McHale’s comments.
The Houston Rockets canned McHale 11 games into the 2015-16 season.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
“He’s a clown. Honestly,” Harden said. “I did anything and everything he asked me to do. I tried to lead this team since I stepped foot here in Houston. To go out there and downplay my name, honestly, he’s never taught me anything to be a leader. But I’ve done a great job. The organization, my coaches. You can ask any of those guys how I worked extremely hard every single day to, obviously, be a better basketball player, but to be a leader as well, defensively as well.”
McHale went 193-130, the best winning percentage of any coach in Rockets history, other than Mike D’Antoni, who led the Rockets to a 55-27 record last season. Harden was the runner-up for MVP in the 2014-15 season under McHale and again last season while playing for D’Antoni.
“To downplay my name like that, it shows his character,” Harden said. “I usually don’t go back and forth on social media with anybody or with interviews. But it’s time to stand up for myself. You just don’t go and do that. It shows what type of person he is.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus