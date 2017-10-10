James Harden clapped back at Kevin McHale by calling him a “clown,” this after his former head coach questioned the All-Star guard’s leadership abilities.

James Harden on Kevin McHale saying he's not a leader: "He's a clown, honestly." pic.twitter.com/mO2ewjgaKB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 7, 2017

Harden said he was “upset” by McHale’s comments.

The Houston Rockets canned McHale 11 games into the 2015-16 season.

Per the Houston Chronicle: