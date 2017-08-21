James Harden says that Chris Paul appeared to be unhappy in L.A. last season, which made it easier to recruit the All-Star point guard to Houston.

James Harden on the Chris Paul approach before trade: “I wanted to see where his head was. He didn’t seem happy.” https://t.co/ajsPtsUPSK — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 19, 2017

Harden says that with the CP3 signing, the Rockets are now “right there” with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Harden, 27, re-upped in H-Town on a massive extension this summer.

“I just knew that in the summertime obviously (Paul) was a free agent, and I wanted to see where his head was,” Harden said of Paul, who will now be a free agent next summer. “He didn’t seem happy, so after that we just took it from there. “Obviously Golden State has been in the Finals and won two out of three, so that’s what everybody is trying to build up against. But we’re right there. We’re right there. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do, but it definitely puts us in a better chance.”

