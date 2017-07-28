After a few pick-up runs at UCLA this week, Rockets teammates Chris Paul and James Harden will reportedly suit up for LA Unified of the Drew League this weekend.

Per ESPN, Harden and CP3 will be facing stiff competition—Russell Westbrook and the Home Town Favorites.

The game will be played at King Drew High School on Sunday at 6 p.m. PST.

NBA All-Star guard James Harden and backcourt newcomer Chris Paul are expected to team up Sunday for LA Unified in the Drew League in Los Angeles, a source told The Undefeated. […] The matchup at the famed Pro-Am is even more intriguing due to the fact that LA Unified plays Home Town Favorites, which is expected to star 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, a source said.

