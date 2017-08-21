Rockets superstars James Harden and Chris Paul took on John Wall at the JH-Town Weekend charity game Sunday in Houston.

The highlight of the night, was Harden tossing an alley-oop to CP3.

Harden and his foundation donated backpacks and school supplies to 150 children, and provided $100,000 to Texas Southern University to assist students in financial need.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

It was Paul’s late free throws that iced a 108-103 victory for Big Tony, Paul and Harden’s team. “Obviously, Chris is out there, but I’m thankful for the other guys, you know, true friends,” Harden said. The backcourt tandem was joined by Rockets teammate Clint Capela along with veteran NBA players Demar Derozan, Tyler Ennis and Josh Smith. LaFlame, their opponent Sunday, featured Wall, Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others. “We’re brothers, man. This thing is bigger than basketball,” said Harden, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $228 million. “They get a chance to come show support, especially for a good charity weekend.”

