EA Sports unveiled Thursday that James Harden is the cover star for NBA Live 18:

“Harden’s deadly shooting and passing game has made the world take notice. His shooting guard offense makes step-back jumpers, the Euro step, and his rule-bending style the most exciting in the game today.”

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 8.5 assists last season.

The game launches September 15.