EA Sports unveiled Thursday that James Harden is the cover star for NBA Live 18:
“Harden’s deadly shooting and passing game has made the world take notice. His shooting guard offense makes step-back jumpers, the Euro step, and his rule-bending style the most exciting in the game today.”
Next Stop… #NBALIVE18
🤘 Truly honored to be on the @easportsnba cover! 🚀https://t.co/Hxjr4CIPB2
— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 10, 2017
The five-time NBA All-Star averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 8.5 assists last season.
The game launches September 15.
