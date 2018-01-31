Prior to Tuesday night’s game in Houston, one of James Harden‘s former teammates told him to score 60 points, so he went out and did just that.

Harden added 10 rebounds and 11 assists while leading the Houston Rockets past Orlando 114-107, and became the first player in NBA history to have a 60-point triple-double.

Harden broke Calvin Murphy’s 57-point Rockets single-game scoring record.

Per the AP:

“I just gave it all I had tonight,” Harden said. “We all did. We all fought for 48 minutes, we got key stops when we needed to and we made big shots.”

Harden said he hadn’t realized he had made history last night.