James Harden Drops Wesley Johnson With Nasty Crossover

James Harden did Wesley Johnson dirty Wednesday night, unleashing a pull-back crossover that sent Johnson crashing to the floor.

Harden then took his sweet time before canning a three-pointer.

The visiting Houston Rockets enjoyed a measure of payback against the LA Clippers in their first matchup since Tunnel-Gate, earning a 105-92 win, their 14th in a row.

Per the AP:

Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in the first quarter, but claimed he wasn’t trying to stare down the floored Johnson.

“I was just trying to figure out what he was doing,” Harden said. “I didn’t know.

“I was looking at him and he was looking at me,” Harden said. “I was thinking, ‘What are you doing?’ I was going to shoot it, but I was waiting to figure out what was going on. I was confused. And then I shot it.”