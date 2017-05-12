James Harden’s remarkable season ended on a sour note Thursday night, as he struggled in a 114-75 Game 6 thrashing at the hands of the Spurs, who sent Houston packing despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence.

Harden assumed responsibility for the Rockets’ shortcomings.

James Harden: "Everything falls on my shoulders. I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. You know it's tough." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 12, 2017

The Beard matched a season-low with 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out with 3:15 left in a humiliating defeat.

Per the AP: