James Harden’s remarkable season ended on a sour note Thursday night, as he struggled in a 114-75 Game 6 thrashing at the hands of the Spurs, who sent Houston packing despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence.
Harden assumed responsibility for the Rockets’ shortcomings.
James Harden: "Everything falls on my shoulders. I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. You know it's tough."
— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 12, 2017
The Beard matched a season-low with 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out with 3:15 left in a humiliating defeat.
Per the AP:
A somber Harden was clear about who was to blame for the loss.
“Everything falls on my shoulders,” he said. “I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. It’s tough, especially the way we lost at home for Game 6. But it happened and we move forward.”
Houston coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t sure if the disappointment of losing a winnable Game 5 could have lingered with his team and contributed to this embarrassing blowout.
“It could, “he said. “I’ve been on both sides of this thing. Sometimes life hits you in the face. No matter what it was, we just didn’t have it tonight.”
