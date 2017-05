James Harden’s worst game of the season couldn’t have come at a less opportune time.

With his Houston Rockets facing elimination Thursday night, The Beard registered a season-low 10 points in a horrific 114-75 Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The All-Star guard hit the club to let off some steam, and fans showered him with plenty of love, and loud “MVP!” chants.

(H/T: TMZ)