James Harden: ‘We Haven’t Done Anything Yet’

The Rockets have won a franchise-record 64 regular season games, and secured to No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but James Harden says Houston hasn’t “done anything yet.”
An NBA championship is all that matters for Harden and his squad.
Harden, point guard Chris Paul and head coach Mike D’Antoni will be looking to exorcise their playoff demons this spring.
Per AP:
“The ultimate goal is holding that trophy up,” Harden said. “So until we do that there’s no celebrations … we haven’t done anything yet.”
D’Antoni, who’ll turn 67 next month and would be the oldest coach to win an NBA title if Houston gets it done, has revived his career in Houston. He got the Rockets to the West semifinals in his first year with them last season. And on the eve of these playoffs, D’Antoni insists he won’t spend a second thinking about all the times things went wrong in his previous postseason trips.
“Zero,” he said when asked how much he thinks about his playoff failures. “Twenty-nine teams look back every year. It’s hard to win.”
Paul’s failures in the postseason may be even more scrutinized.
“It is cool when you stop and think about it,” Paul said. “But for us right now we’re trying to enjoy the moment. Trying to enjoy the process and not worry about all that stuff. Maybe after it’s all said and done you can reflect on it.”