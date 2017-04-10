Like everyone else, James Harden is in awe of the historic season Russell Westbrook is having.

The Beard, however, isn’t ready to concede the MVP award.

Harden says he’s done “enough”, and that win totals should weigh heavier than individual stats when it comes to the award.

Harden: "I thought winning was what this is about. I’m not going to get into depths, but I thought winning is the most important thing." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) April 10, 2017

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“I’m going to text him when I get on the bus,” Harden said of Westbrook’s NBA record 42nd triple-double, capped with a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to give him 50 points. “That’s big time, man. I won’t be hating.” Harden scored or had the assist on 72 points on Sunday, pushing his average of points produced to 59 per game and on pace to break the NBA record Nate Archibald has held since 1972. He is 11 assists from becoming the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds. He called Westbrook’s record “a huge accomplishment.” He called breaking Archibald’s record “just a great individual stat.” “It’s my job to go out there and try to get my teammates involved, try to build their confidence to where they are able to go out and play and everybody’s feeling good,” Harden said. “If my teammates aren’t feeling good … we won’t go far. That’s my job every night. I know I’ve done enough.”

