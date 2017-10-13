NBA refs are no longer allowed to call “continuation” fouls, and James Harden says he’s not too concerned about the so-called “James Harden Rule.”

James Harden isn't ready to cry foul over 'James Harden Rule' https://t.co/JqXHeqgjdw via @HoustonChron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 11, 2017

It doesn’t mean he likes it: the All-Star guard says the rule change “better not be an issue.”

Harden, however, doesn’t plan to change his style of play in any way, and expects officials to adjust and keep sending him to the free-throw line.

Per the Houston Chronicle: