James Harden had 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds Wednesday night, leading the Houston Rockets past Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 111-92 victory.
The Greek Freak finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Harden also delighted a 100-year-old Rockets fan on her birthday.
Per the AP:
“I’ve got to do a better job of playing harder, especially in the fourth quarter,” Antetokounmpo said. “We could have had that game today, but we gave it away.”
After their scoring duel, Antetokounmpo called Harden the best player in the league.
“He’s tough to guard, and the guys around him makes him even tougher to guard,” he said. “He’s doing a great job of find his teammates and being unselfish.”
