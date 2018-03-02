James Harden Says Rockets Can’t Relax With Best Record

The Rockets are on a 14-game win streak and have the best record in the NBA, but James Harden insists Houston still has to prove themselves.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Harden said, “We’re not at a time to relax at all.”

Harden: “We’re not at a place we can get comfortable and say we have the best record in the league. We still have to prove ourselves. We all have that in the back of our minds. We’re not at a time to relax at all. We know how important this opportunity is." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 2, 2018

“We’re not at a place we can get comfortable and say we have the best record in the league. “We still have to prove ourselves. We all have that in the back of our minds. We’re not at a time to relax at all. We know how important this opportunity is.”

RELATED:

James Harden Drops Wesley Johnson With Nasty Crossover