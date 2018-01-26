Chris Paul brushed off not making this year’s NBA All-Star Game, but teammate James Harden was quite vocal with his displeasure.

Harden argues that CP3’s dominant play and the Houston Rockets’ success should have Paul hooping during the mid-season showcase.

Rockets' James Harden unhappy Chris Paul wasn't selected as an All-Star https://t.co/7GqjbBHtcq via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2018

The nine-time All-Star point guard is averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 assists and a career-high 5.9 rebounds, but says that snubs “happen every year.

Per the Houston Chronicle: