Responding to a fan’s pleas on Twitter, James Harden promised that he’ll never leave the city of Houston, and that he’ll be a Rocket for life.
Never ever ever ever ever leave Houston @JHarden13 !!!!!
— Yeezy (@edgarguerrero23) September 2, 2017
Promise I won't. #Rocket4Life
— James Harden (@JHarden13) September 2, 2017
The All-Star guard inked a massive extension with the Rockets this summer.
Harden visited with evacuees from Hurricane Harvey in H-Town over the weekend, and donated $1 million to the relief efforts.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
“Obviously, the city is devastated,” Harden said. “We have to push forward. We have to find a way to get through it. We have to find a way to help the community out as much as possible. Reached out to the mayor. We wanted to help out and make sure we get the help where it needed to be.”
Harden had been in discussions since last Sunday about his plans with the announcement timed for his return to town and meeting with [Mayor Sylvester] Turner.
“This is home for me,” Harden told media at the convention center. “I wanted to say thank you to J.J. Watt for what he’s doing for the city. Thank you to the mayor for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can.
“I’m going to donate $1 million to the city and areas that need it and people that need it to make the city stronger and put smiles on some faces.”
