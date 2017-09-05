Responding to a fan’s pleas on Twitter, James Harden promised that he’ll never leave the city of Houston, and that he’ll be a Rocket for life.

Never ever ever ever ever leave Houston @JHarden13 !!!!! — Yeezy (@edgarguerrero23) September 2, 2017

The All-Star guard inked a massive extension with the Rockets this summer.

Harden visited with evacuees from Hurricane Harvey in H-Town over the weekend, and donated $1 million to the relief efforts.

Per the Houston Chronicle: