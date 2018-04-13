James Harden Still Thinks About Playing in OKC

James Harden is on the verge of his greatest individual triumph, but says the team that drafted him into the NBA remains on his mind.

Harden calls the OKC Thunder squad with former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook “the perfect puzzle” and still can’t believe the front-office broke it up.

I talked to @JHarden13 about sour gummi bears, the MVPs he should already have, and the mortal remains of Wes Johnson https://t.co/Kul84WtEv4 — Devin Gordon (@DevinGordonX) April 12, 2018

The Beard has of course moved on, ready to collect his first MVP award and attempting to lead the Houston Rockets to an NBA title.

