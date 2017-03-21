There’s renewed focus on the controversy of NBA teams resting their top guys throughout the regular season, but James Harden says the issue is a non-starter for him.

Harden isn’t even willing to entertain the idea of taking a day off when healthy.

While stars are taking days off around the NBA, @Jharden is not: "Mike (D'Antoni) knows not to come at me with that." #Rockets — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 20, 2017

While stars are taking days off around the NBA, @Jharden is not: "I'm a hooper and I just want to hoop. I'll rest when I'm done." #Rockets — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 20, 2017

The leading MVP candidate was spectacular once again Monday night, dropping 39 points (sprinting in for the winning layup) and handing out 11 assists in the Rockets’ 125-124 win against the visiting Nuggets.

Per the AP:

“I was running so fast,” Harden said. “I felt like I was Usain Bolt.” Harden had 39 points, 11 assists and was three rebounds shy of his 20th triple-double of the season. Houston outlasted Denver in a duel between the second- and third-highest scoring teams in the NBA. Harden likely saved the game for Houston, too, when he batted down an inbounds pass to Mason Plumlee near the basket following his layup.

Related

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Warns Teams About Resting Stars