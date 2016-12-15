James Harden and Hakeem Olajuwon each have 14 triple-doubles under their belts as members of the Houston Rockets, and The Beard did it in considerably fewer games.



Harden ties Hakeem Olajuwon with his 14th career triple double, fifth this season. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 15, 2016

The Rockets rode Harden’s fifth triple-dip of the season (15 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists) to a 132-98 beatdown of the visiting Sacramento Kings for their eighth win in a row.

Houston also hit a boatload of three-pointers Wednesday night.

